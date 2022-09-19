Body found on County Road 18 in Alnwick-Haldimand Township: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP say a body was found on Sunday in Alnwick-Halidmand Township.

OPP say on Sunday they received information about a vehicle linked to missing person Travis Nickerson, a 22-year-old man who was reported missing on Sept. 12. He was last seen on Sept. 8 on Sandy Bay Road in the village of Hastings.

Officers followed up on the information and located the body of a deceased person with the vehicle — a grey 2008 Pontiac Torrent — in the area of County Road 18 in Alnwick-Haldimand Township.

OPP on Monday morning say an investigation into the death is underway with assistance from the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Science.

Story continues below advertisement

MISSING: #OPP attempting to locate 22 year old Travis NICKERSON 5'7'' 125lbs, brown hair, brown eyes. Driving a grey, 2008 Pontiac Torrent Lic: CHFM814 Last seen September 8, 2022 on Sandy Bay Rd in #Hastings at 5:00pm Call 1-888-310-1122 with any information. ^jt pic.twitter.com/fW9Ga15taY — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) September 12, 2022

“The investigation into the identity of the deceased is ongoing,” stated Const. Robert Simpson. “A post-mortem examination will be conducted at the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto.