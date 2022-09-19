Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Body found on County Road 18 in Alnwick-Haldimand Township: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 19, 2022 10:24 am
Northumberland OPP are investigating after a body was found on County Road 18 in Alnwick-Halidmand Township on Sept. 18, 2022. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP are investigating after a body was found on County Road 18 in Alnwick-Halidmand Township on Sept. 18, 2022. File

Northumberland OPP say a body was found on Sunday in Alnwick-Halidmand Township.

OPP say on Sunday they received information about a vehicle linked to missing person Travis Nickerson, a 22-year-old man who was reported missing on Sept. 12. He was last seen on Sept. 8 on Sandy Bay Road in the village of Hastings.

Read more: Northumberland OPP investigates death near Campbellford

Officers followed up on the information and located the body of a deceased person with the vehicle — a grey 2008 Pontiac Torrent — in the area of County Road 18 in Alnwick-Haldimand Township.

Trending Stories

OPP on Monday morning say an investigation into the death is underway with assistance from the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Science.

Story continues below advertisement

“The investigation into the identity of the deceased is ongoing,” stated Const. Robert Simpson. “A post-mortem examination will be conducted at the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
missing person tagMissing tagNorthumberland County tagNorthumberland OPP tagHastings tagTravis Nickerson tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers