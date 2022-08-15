Northumberland OPP investigates death near Campbellford

Send this page to someone via email

A death investigation is underway in the Municipality of Trent Hills on Monday morning.

Northumberland OPP have not provided any details on their investigation near the village of Campbellford.

However, police say they have closed a section of County Road 8 between Bradley Bay Road and Catchmore Road, about nine kilometres south of Campbellford.

“More information will be provided with respect to the incident and the status of the road closure as it becomes available,” OPP stated.

“If you intend on travelling through the area, please plan to take alternate routes.”

more to come

