SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

‘The pandemic is over’ Biden says, as hundreds in U.S. die of COVID-19 daily

By Trevor Hunnicutt Reuters
Posted September 19, 2022 8:33 am
Click to play video: 'End of COVID pandemic is in sight, WHO chief says' End of COVID pandemic is in sight, WHO chief says
WATCH: End of COVID pandemic is in sight, WHO chief says

U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview aired on Sunday that “the pandemic is over,” even though the country continues to grapple with coronavirus infections that kill hundreds of Americans daily.

“The pandemic is over,” Biden said during an interview conducted with CBS’ “60 Minutes” program on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Detroit auto show, an event which drew thousands of visitors.

“We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lotta work on it. But the pandemic is over. If you notice, no one’s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it’s changing.”

Read more: ‘The end is in sight’: COVID-19 deaths at lowest levels since March 2020, WHO says

The toll of the COVID-19 pandemic has diminished significantly since early in Biden’s term when more than 3,000 Americans per day were dying, as enhanced care, medications and vaccinations have become more widely available.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

But nearly 400 people a day continue to die from COVID-19 in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 study finds 80% of kids have been infected' COVID-19 study finds 80% of kids have been infected
COVID-19 study finds 80% of kids have been infected

Biden spent more than two weeks isolated in the White House after two bouts with COVID-19, starting in July. His wife Jill contracted the virus in August. Biden has said the mild cases were a testament to the improvements in care during his presidency.

Biden has asked Congress for $22.4 billion more in funding to prepare for a potential fall case surge.

© 2022 Reuters
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagBiden tagBiden covid tagis COVID over tagCOVID over tagCOVID-19 over tagBiden COVID over tagBiden COVID-19 over tagBiden says COVID over tagBiden says pandemic over tagis COVID-19 over tagpresident COVID over tagU.S. COVID-19 over tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers