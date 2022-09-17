Menu

Crime

Ottawa police lay murder charge after fatal stabbing at shopping mall

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 17, 2022 2:11 pm
A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. View image in full screen
A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Ottawa police say they have charged an 18-year-old with murder in a stabbing death that happened at a shopping mall on Friday.

The attack allegedly happened at around 4:30 p.m., when witnesses reported a multiple stabbing.

Police say three men were injured in total.

One of the victims, 19-year-old Marcus Maloney, was pronounced dead from his injuries in hospital.

Police say they arrested 18-year-old Mohamed Osman overnight and have charged him with second degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of breaching release conditions.

Anyone with information about the incident is still being encouraged to contact police.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
