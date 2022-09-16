Utilities Kingston to hold information session on Front Road construction delays

Send this page to someone via email

The construction project along Front Road in Kingston, Ont.’s, west end has seen little progress since the spring.

For months, the project has been mired in delays due to site conditions and negotiations.

“I think we built the third crossing more quickly than we’ve done either of the two construction projects on Front Road,” says District 4 city councillor Wayne Hill.

With frustration rising among commuters, Utilities Kingston has organized a public information session on next steps.

“The info session itself is going to be on the 26th at 5:00 at the INVISTA Centre,” says Hill. “And what I’m hoping we’re going to hear, is that the construction is going to begin soon.”

If construction is still underway into the winter, Hill hopes there will be changes to current lane closures.

“I hope that we will hear that those lanes are going to be rehabilitated and made available for cyclists and expanded for drivers as well,” Hill says. “Because, right now, it’s just a mess.”

The in-person information session was announced in a news release alongside a statement from Utilities Kingston president and CEO David Fells.

“We understand the frustration and delays this stoppage has created for commuters in the area, and the toll it is taking on residents,” writes Fells. “Cyclists and pedestrians have been especially impacted, and we apologize for the inconvenience.”

According to Utilities Kingston, the delays were a result of the contractor encountering site conditions that it did not anticipate.

“It’s not defensible, it has to get fixed, it has to get done, so let’s get to it,” says Hill. “And whatever Utilities Kingston can do to mediate a resolution between the contractors — let’s get this done.”

Hill is encouraging area residents and those that have been impacted by the delays to attend the Sept. 26 meeting to voice their concerns and ask questions.

“I think it would be great for the companies that are involved in the construction project to hear directly from our residents about how it’s impacting on their daily life,” Hill continues. “Because it really has made life pretty difficult, especially for people that use active transportation, but for everyone really.”

At the Sept. 26 information session, Utilities Kingston says it will provide updates on progress and timelines, which will also be posted to its website the following day.