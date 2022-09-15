Brothers in Arms Veteran Motorcycle Club donates nearly $13,000 to Kingston’s Dawn House

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston, Ont.’s Dawn House is on the receiving end of a nearly $13,000 donation from the Brothers in Arms Veterans Motorcycle Club (BIA VMC).

The money was raised during a charity motorcycle ride in late August, the first event of its kind by the Brothers in Arms.

“We’ve been blessed within our careers to have served our country,” says BIA VMC President Billy Irving.

“Most of us now are retired, we wanted to give back in our community and help with a local organization that we could impact the most. We picked Dawn House, it’s an amazing pairing – Maggie and her staff and the amazingly strong and resilient women at Dawn House — how could we not.”

The $12,785 in funds was raised to support the opening of Dawn House’s second facility, something that will greatly help vulnerable women in the Kingston community.

“It means an awful lot to be able to be able to help us provide staffing,” says Dawn House Executive Director Maggie McLaren. “It’s the on-site supports and staff that makes the difference for women coming in, and being able to help them move forward.”

The event’s success has led the motorcycle club to announce the charity ride will become an annual event, with hopes of continuing their support of local charities like Dawn House.