Kingston, Ont.’s Third Crossing bridge expected to open in mid-December

One of Kingston, Ont.’s largest-ever construction projects is nearing completion.

The $180-million Third Crossing construction project is getting close to the finish line, with the project moving into its next phase of paving the bridge deck.

The infrastructure that was built for the construction is starting to be taken away, and the city says the bridge is about 90 per cent complete.

“We’re not quite ready to circle a date on the calendar yet for the final bridge opening and commissioning,” says Mark Van Buren, deputy commissioner of the major projects office.

“But the team is getting more confident that the date is probably going to look like sometime in mid-December. We’ll be on target to have our project done by the end of the year.”

But that date doesn’t come soon enough for those who commute from either side of the river.

According to the federal government, the LaSalle Causeway is slated to have periodic lane closures on weekdays starting in November, and on weekends, the causeway will be completely closed.

This means those who wish to cross the river must detour north and take Highway 401, since the Third Crossing won’t be open yet.

“They are making every effort that they can to make sure that they can avoid closures of the LaSalle Causeway until we’re at a point in time where we can have the Third Crossing open and operational,” says Van Buren.

Now that the bridge is almost finished, the public will be allowed to come see it for themselves.

On Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., residents are invited to take a tour of the bridge and set foot on it for the very first time.

“We can have citizens come out — walk, roll or take their bikes, and come and really explore the bridge,” says Van Buren.

“We’re going to have the multi-use pathway that will be open from shore to shore. We’ll have half of the bridge deck that will also be open to the community to explore as well.”

As of right now, the project is still called the Third Crossing bridge.

The name will be officially changed to the Waaban Crossing when the ribbon is cut during the opening ceremonies later this year.