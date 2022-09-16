Coyote euthanized in Mill Creek Ravine after increase in aggressive behaviour

Send this page to someone via email

A large, male coyote was euthanized Thursday evening in Mill Creek Ravine, a City of Edmonton spokesperson confirmed.

Park ranger peace officers responded to the area and, with the help of a contractor, euthanized the animal.

The area was closed off to the public for about 90 minutes.

“We believe we have removed the coyote primarily responsible for the recent attacks,” city spokesperson Mark Torjusen told Global News on Friday.

The area will be patrolled for the next several days and people are encouraged to report any further incidents to 311.

On Wednesday, the city said in the past week, park ranger peace officers have received five complaints of coyote activity in the Mill Creek area and adjacent neighbourhoods.

Four of the complaints involved coyote encounters with dogs, including a small dog that suffered serious injuries.

A woman who lives in Avonemore, at the far south end of the Mill Creek Ravine, told Global News a coyote even approached her children playing in the yard at the end of August.

“It was slowly creeping up on my son, who was playing with the Hot Wheels track,” Crystal Benoit said.

“I could see him kind of in stealth mode.”

She was able to chase the animal away, but her family was still shaken and nervous.

Aggressive coyote behaviour is on the rise in parts of Edmonton, according to area residents and those who monitor the animals’ behaviour.

Colleen Cassady St. Clair, a professor of biological sciences at the University of Alberta and head of the Edmonton Urban Coyote Project, said there has been an increase in coyote encounters reported to their database over the past month and it hasn’t been restricted to the Mill Creek Ravine.

“I have seen an unusually high number of encounters with coyotes across the city, and most of these involve pets — both cats and dogs.”

Coyote complaints to the city’s 311 line in the first seven months of 2022 (the most recent data) were higher than in the previous five years before that.

The city is asking residents to be vigilant and to reduce potential negative encounters with coyotes by walking dogs on leashes, keeping cats indoors and removing all food sources from their properties.

With files from Karen Bartko and Sarah Ryan, Global News

