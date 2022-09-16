Man in hospital with serious injuries after morning shooting in New Glasgow

New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating a shooting Friday morning that sent a man to hospital.
Spokesperson Const. Ken MacDonald said officers responded to a report of a person who was hospitalized with gunshot wounds shortly before 8 a.m.
As of 12 p.m., officers were at the scene of a residence on Abercrombie Road. MacDonald said the investigation so far indicates this was an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the public.
He said the victim was seriously injured, but could not say if his injuries were life-threatening.
Nobody is in custody at this time, MacDonald said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477.)
