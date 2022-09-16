Menu

Crime

Man in hospital with serious injuries after morning shooting in New Glasgow

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted September 16, 2022 11:07 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: September 16' Global News Morning Halifax: September 16
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating a shooting Friday morning that sent a man to hospital.

Spokesperson Const. Ken MacDonald said officers responded to a report of a person who was hospitalized with gunshot wounds shortly before 8 a.m.

As of 12 p.m., officers were at the scene of a residence on Abercrombie Road. MacDonald said the investigation so far indicates this was an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the public.

Read more: RCMP investigate Dartmouth road rage incident involving fake handgun

He said the victim was seriously injured, but could not say if his injuries were life-threatening.

Nobody is in custody at this time, MacDonald said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477.)

