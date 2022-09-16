RCMP investigate Dartmouth road rage incident involving fake handgun

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Halifax say a 19-year-old was charged in a road rage incident, after he allegedly pulled out a replica handgun on the road.

Halifax RCMP said that at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, two men driving in the same direction on Main Street in Dartmouth “got in a heated argument.” One of them then “brandished a handgun.”

Later that evening, police arrested a 19-year-old man from Mineville, N.S. and seized the vehicle involved in the argument.

The next day, police executed a search warrant of the vehicle and found a replica handgun.

The man was released on conditions, and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He is set to appear in court in October.