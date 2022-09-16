Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigate Dartmouth road rage incident involving fake handgun

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted September 16, 2022 9:33 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: September 16' Global News Morning Halifax: September 16
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

Police in Halifax say a 19-year-old was charged in a road rage incident, after he allegedly pulled out a replica handgun on the road.

Halifax RCMP said that at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, two men driving in the same direction on Main Street in Dartmouth “got in a heated argument.” One of them then “brandished a handgun.”

Later that evening, police arrested a 19-year-old man from Mineville, N.S. and seized the vehicle involved in the argument.

Trending Stories

Read more: Halifax installs ‘speed cushions’ along accident-prone north-end road

The next day, police executed a search warrant of the vehicle and found a replica handgun.

The man was released on conditions, and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Story continues below advertisement

He is set to appear in court in October.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia RCMP taghalifax police tagHalifax crime tagRoad Rage tagDartmouth Crime tagReplica Handgun tagDartmouth police tagHalifax Road Rage tagDartmouth road rage tagMineville arrest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers