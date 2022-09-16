Police investigate suspicious blaze at multi-unit residence in London, Ont.

London, Ont., police are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out in a multi-unit residence near the city’s downtown.
On Thursday at 11:40 p.m., a fire was reported at 153 Sydenham St.
Officials later said that the fire was under control and that a crew had been deployed to the roof to investigate.
The cause and damage estimate of the fire have not yet been determined.
“We don’t have any information in relation to possible injuries at this time,” said Const. Sandasha Bough. “The investigation is in its early stages.”
A fire prevention investigator has been called in to investigate, along with members of the London police street crime unit.
