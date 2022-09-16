Menu

Fire

Police investigate suspicious blaze at multi-unit residence in London, Ont.

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted September 16, 2022 9:10 am
generic file london fire department View image in full screen
London fire truck stock image. Matthew Trevithick/Global News

London, Ont., police are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out in a multi-unit residence near the city’s downtown.

On Thursday at 11:40 p.m., a fire was reported at 153 Sydenham St.

Officials later said that the fire was under control and that a crew had been deployed to the roof to investigate.

The cause and damage estimate of the fire have not yet been determined.

“We don’t have any information in relation to possible injuries at this time,” said Const. Sandasha Bough. “The investigation is in its early stages.”

A fire prevention investigator has been called in to investigate, along with members of the London police street crime unit.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
