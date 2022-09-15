Menu

Crime

RCMP say man charged in connection with Samson Cree Nation homicide

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted September 15, 2022 5:56 pm
RCMP cruiser View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. Global News

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide on the Samson Cree Nation earlier this month, the RCMP announced Thursday.

Police said an investigation led to the arrest of Kieran Keith Lightning in Wetaskiwin, Alta. He has since been charged with second-degree murder.

The homicide victim has been identified as 22-year-old Jordie Buffalo-Crier of the Samson Cree Nation.

READ MORE: Maskwacis police investigate ‘suspicious death’ after finding body in ditch

Police have said Buffalo-Crier was killed on Sep.9, however, they have not disclosed details on how he died or what led up to his death. They have said Buffalo-Crier was found in a ditch along a rural road shortly after 7 a.m.

Lightning is scheduled to make a court appearance in Wetaskiwin on Sept. 29.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
