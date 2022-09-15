RCMP say man charged in connection with Samson Cree Nation homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide on the Samson Cree Nation earlier this month, the RCMP announced Thursday.

Police said an investigation led to the arrest of Kieran Keith Lightning in Wetaskiwin, Alta. He has since been charged with second-degree murder.

The homicide victim has been identified as 22-year-old Jordie Buffalo-Crier of the Samson Cree Nation.

Police have said Buffalo-Crier was killed on Sep.9, however, they have not disclosed details on how he died or what led up to his death. They have said Buffalo-Crier was found in a ditch along a rural road shortly after 7 a.m.

Lightning is scheduled to make a court appearance in Wetaskiwin on Sept. 29.

