Maskwacis police investigate ‘suspicious death’ after finding body in ditch

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A police investigation is underway after a body was found in a ditch on Samson Cree Nation on Friday.

Maskwacis RCMP found the body just after 7 a.m. “in a ditch along a rural road,” according to a news release Saturday.

Police believe the death to be suspicious and Major Crimes is handling the investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sept. 13 in Edmonton.

Police are asking anyone with any information about this death to contact the Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-4600 or submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Maskwacis, Alta., and the Samson Cree Nation are located approximately 95 kilometres south of Edmonton.