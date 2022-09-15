Toronto Blue Jays host the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Tampa Bay Rays (79-63, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (81-62, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Thursday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (0-0); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-9, 3.31 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 179 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -141, Rays +120; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

Toronto has gone 41-30 at home and 81-62 overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .427 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the majors.

Tampa Bay is 32-39 on the road and 79-63 overall. Rays pitchers have a collective 3.38 ERA, which ranks fourth in the majors.

The teams meet Thursday for the 15th time this season. The season series is tied 7-7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 28 home runs, 51 walks and 84 RBI while hitting .278 for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 20-for-43 with six doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 RBI over the past 10 games.

Randy Arozarena leads the Rays with 19 home runs while slugging .450. Manuel Margot is 11-for-32 with three doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .282 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Rays: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Rays: Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (tricep), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.