Police warn reports of sextortion in Lethbridge are on the rise

Reports of sexual images or videos being used to blackmail victims in Lethbridge have more than doubled compared to the same time last year, according to police.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the Lethbridge Police Service said its officers have received 43 reports of sextortion attempts so far in 2022. At this point last year, the LPS had received 20 such reports.

“The threat alone can have a devastating impact,” police said. “Of the cases reported to the Lethbridge Police Service this year, 20 per cent of the victims were under the age of 18, with the youngest being 13.

“Youth are particularly vulnerable due to increased time spent online and the popularity of live-streaming services during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Police noted that younger people “may also be embarrassed and hesitant to seek adult assistance, and will often comply with threats to try and manage the situation on their own.”

The LPS said none of the reports filed this year have resulted in charges at this point.

“Sextortion demands for money often come from international organized crime networks, which can make criminal investigations a challenge.”

Police said in Lethbridge, 91 per cent of sextortion victims are male.

“According to cybertip.ca, which is run by the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, boys are typically extorted for money and girls for more images,” police said.

They added that victims are usually asked to pay their tormentors through online payment services or through online gift cards.

“Locally, 21 per cent of victims sent more images or videos, while 14 per cent sent money to the extortionist,” police said.

Victims of sextortion in Lethbridge are asked to call the LPS at 403-328-4444. If young people feel more comfortable reporting sextortion attempts to a teacher or school counselor, police said school employees can report the incidents to them if they have consent from victims.

The LPS said anyone who is the victim of a sextortion attempt can follow the advice of cybertip.ca:

Immediately stop all communication.

Deactivate (but don’t delete) any of the accounts you are using to communicate with the individual.

Do not comply with the threat. In other words, never pay money and never send additional nude photos. The situation will not get better by doing either of these things. If the youth has paid money, check to see if it has been collected and, if not, quickly cancel the payment.

Dealing with sextortion is too big for the youth to manage on their own.

Keep the correspondence. Keep information such as the person’s username(s), social media account information, a copy of the communications, along with any images and/or videos that were sent.