No one injured after police say car shot up in North Vancouver neighbourhood

Some North Vancouver residents were awoken by shooting early Wednesday.

Cpl. Anne Marie Lavallee with the North Vancouver RCMP said police received calls just after 5:30 a.m. that shots had been fired in the 1100-block of Cloverley Street.

Officers found a vehicle with bullet holes that was parked in that block, she said.

No one was hurt, she said, but police do think the incident was targeted.

Lavallee said there were many neighbours around who would have heard the shots.

Witnesses told police they did see an older model SUV leaving the scene following the shooting, Lavallee added.

More to come.