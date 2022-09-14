Menu

Crime

No one injured after police say car shot up in North Vancouver neighbourhood

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 14, 2022 2:31 pm
North Vancouver RCMP is looking for a suspect or suspects after a vehicle was shot at during the early morning hours on Wednesday. View image in full screen
North Vancouver RCMP is looking for a suspect or suspects after a vehicle was shot at during the early morning hours on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Some North Vancouver residents were awoken by shooting early Wednesday.

Cpl. Anne Marie Lavallee with the North Vancouver RCMP said police received calls just after 5:30 a.m. that shots had been fired in the 1100-block of Cloverley Street.

Officers found a vehicle with bullet holes that was parked in that block, she said.

No one was hurt, she said, but police do think the incident was targeted.

Read more: One dead after late evening shooting on Hastings Street in Burnaby, B.C.

Lavallee said there were many neighbours around who would have heard the shots.

Trending Stories

Witnesses told police they did see an older model SUV leaving the scene following the shooting, Lavallee added.

RCMP shoot two people during attempted arrest in Keremeos

More to come.

