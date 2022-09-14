One dead after late evening shooting on Hastings Street in Burnaby, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A portion of Hastings Street in Burnaby, B.C., has been shut down by police due to a fatal shooting.

Traffic on Hastings Street has been blocked between Beta and Gamma avenues.

According to police, shots were fired Tuesday night, just after 11 p.m., in the 4700 block of Hastings Street.

Responding officers found one man dead at the scene.

Around 20 minutes later, officers were alerted that a vehicle was on fire in the 8200 block of Burnlake Drive.

Police are not saying if the two incidents are connected, however investigators are asking for dashcam footage from the area of Burnlake Drive and Government Road between 11 p.m. and 11:45 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of the investigation.

TransLink said some bus routes were being diverted due to a police incident that started around midnight.

Police said the investigation will span for several hours Wednesday morning and traffic will be affected.