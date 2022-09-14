Menu

Crime

One dead after late evening shooting on Hastings Street in Burnaby, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 14, 2022 10:59 am
Homicide investigators were seen early Wednesday morning on Hastings Street in Burnaby, B.C. View image in full screen
Homicide investigators were seen early Wednesday morning on Hastings Street in Burnaby, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A portion of Hastings Street in Burnaby, B.C., has been shut down by police due to a fatal shooting.

Traffic on Hastings Street has been blocked between Beta and Gamma avenues.

According to police, shots were fired Tuesday night, just after 11 p.m., in the 4700 block of Hastings Street.

Responding officers found one man dead at the scene.

Around 20 minutes later, officers were alerted that a vehicle was on fire in the 8200 block of Burnlake Drive.

Police are not saying if the two incidents are connected, however investigators are asking for dashcam footage from the area of Burnlake Drive and Government Road between 11 p.m. and 11:45 p.m.

B.C. RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of the investigation.

TransLink said some bus routes were being diverted due to a police incident that started around midnight.

Police said the investigation will span for several hours Wednesday morning and traffic will be affected.

