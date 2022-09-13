Menu

Crime

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant after barricading with children arrested following RCMP standoff

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 4:48 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
A 39-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide is warrant behind bars after barricading himself inside a Ebb and Flow First Nation home.

RCMP say officers were executing a search warrant on Saturday after a stolen car was discovered at the residence.

Read more: Winnipeg police make arrest after 10-hour armed and barricaded standoff

When police arrived, the suspect barricaded himself inside with a woman and two children.

Several hours later the man was taken into custody.

RCMP say the woman and children were not injured during the incident.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

