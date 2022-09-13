Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant after barricading with children arrested following RCMP standoff

Send this page to someone via email

A 39-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide is warrant behind bars after barricading himself inside a Ebb and Flow First Nation home.

RCMP say officers were executing a search warrant on Saturday after a stolen car was discovered at the residence.

When police arrived, the suspect barricaded himself inside with a woman and two children.

Several hours later the man was taken into custody.

RCMP say the woman and children were not injured during the incident.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

