Stretch of Highway 3 in B.C.’s Southern Interior closed due to police incident

A portion of Highway 3 in B.C.’s Southern Interior is closed Tuesday morning due to a police incident.

It’s unclear at this time what’s happening, but the highway is closed in both directions around 13 kilometres west of Keremeos, between Hedley-Nickleplate Road and Ashnola Road.

Callers to AM730 tell Global News there are a lot of police cars in the area and an ambulance is on the scene.

The estimated time of the road opening is not available.

🔺 CLOSED #BCHwy3 in both directions approximately 13 km west of #Keremeos due to a police incident. Assessment in progress, estimated opening time unavailable. Please avoid the area. ℹ️https://t.co/9ihf04EnVw — DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 13, 2022

Drivers should expect major delays, according to Drive BC.

Global News has reached out to RCMP for more information.

— More to come.