Traffic

Stretch of Highway 3 in B.C.’s Southern Interior closed due to police incident

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 12:35 pm
Road closed sign. View image in full screen
Road closed sign. Shane Gibson/Global News

A portion of Highway 3 in B.C.’s Southern Interior is closed Tuesday morning due to a police incident.

It’s unclear at this time what’s happening, but the highway is closed in both directions around 13 kilometres west of Keremeos, between Hedley-Nickleplate Road and Ashnola Road.

Read more: Wildfires burning in B.C. remain a concern as Highway 1 reopens and smoke lingers

Callers to AM730 tell Global News there are a lot of police cars in the area and an ambulance is on the scene.

The estimated time of the road opening is not available.

Drivers should expect major delays, according to Drive BC.

Global News has reached out to RCMP for more information.

— More to come.

