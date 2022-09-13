Trans-Canada Highway: Fall closure announced for Kicking Horse Canyon

Send this page to someone via email

Be ready to add an extra 90 minutes of travel time if you plan on driving the Trans-Canada Highway through the Rocky Mountains this fall.

On Tuesday, B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation announced that the Kicking Horse Canyon section, located east of Golden, will undergo a lengthy traffic closure between Sept. 26 and Dec. 1.

According to the province, the closure is necessary to continue ongoing improvements, though the highway will be open during the Thanksgiving holiday, from noon on Oct. 7 to noon on Oct. 11.

All through traffic on Highway 1 between Golden and Castle Junction will be routed via highways 93S and 95, with the detours adding up to an hour and a half of extra travel time.

“Destinations between Castle Junction and the construction zone, such as Lake Louise and Field, will continue to be accessible from the east throughout the closure,” the ministry said in a press release.

“Drivers should expect congestion and some delays on the alternate route during busier periods, which include weekends and the Nov. 11 Remembrance Day holiday. Travelling during off-peak periods when possible is suggested.”

The province says roadside signs will provide advance notice of the closure, and that drivers should be watchful for wildlife, children and school buses while using the alternate routes.

Further, the construction zone will be opened briefly to limited local and commuter traffic.

“The closure will allow crews to proceed with work that cannot be carried out safely during shorter interruptions,” said the ministry, “such as construction on and adjacent to the existing highway, which includes the placement of heavy equipment on the roadway.”

The ongoing project is expected to be completed during the winter of 2023-24.

The province said construction done this summer included the placement of girders and construction of bridge decks on new bridges and viaducts.

For more information, visit the province’s website about the Kicking Horse Canyon project.