Saskatoon police charge two men in connection with dangerous driving incident

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been charged and arrested in connection with a dangerous driving incident on Tuesday morning.

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) stated on Sept. 13th, 2022, at approximately 7:45 a.m., officers attempted to perform a traffic stop near the intersection of Avenue I North and Howell Avenue.

“The vehicle did not stop and fled from police,” SPS stated in a release. “Soon after, officers observed the vehicle drive past at a high rate of speed, into the intersection of 60th Street East and Faithfull Avenue. The vehicle then collided with a semi-truck.”

SPS said both the driver of the car, a 30-year-old man, and the passenger, a 53-year-old man, attempted to flee the area but were arrested soon after without further incident. Medavie Health Services attended for what are believed to be minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Saskatoon police stop two dangerous drivers in one night

“Further investigation confirmed the vehicle was stolen and contained a club, machete, fixed blade knife, and shotgun ammunition,” said police.

“Shortly after, a call for service revealed an individual had located a discarded shotgun near the intersection of 51st Street and Idylwyld Drive. It is believed to have been thrown from the vehicle prior to the collision.”

Both men face numerous weapons-related charges, while the 30-year-old man faces additional charges of dangerous driving, evading police and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

SPS confirmed that traffic restrictions have since been removed from the area.

0:20 Saskatoon police Explosive Disposal Unit responds to threat at Home Depot Saskatoon police Explosive Disposal Unit responds to threat at Home Depot – Sep 1, 2022

Advertisement