Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatoon police charge two men in connection with dangerous driving incident

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 4:13 pm
Traffic restrictions have been removed following a dangerous driving incident in Saskatoon where police charged and arrested two men. View image in full screen
Traffic restrictions have been removed following a dangerous driving incident in Saskatoon where police charged and arrested two men. Global Saskatoon still

Two men have been charged and arrested in connection with a dangerous driving incident on Tuesday morning.

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) stated on Sept. 13th, 2022, at approximately 7:45 a.m., officers attempted to perform a traffic stop near the intersection of Avenue I North and Howell Avenue.

Read more: Saskatoon sexual assault suspect faces more charges

“The vehicle did not stop and fled from police,” SPS stated in a release. “Soon after, officers observed the vehicle drive past at a high rate of speed, into the intersection of 60th Street East and Faithfull Avenue. The vehicle then collided with a semi-truck.”

SPS said both the driver of the car, a 30-year-old man, and the passenger, a 53-year-old man, attempted to flee the area but were arrested soon after without further incident. Medavie Health Services attended for what are believed to be minor injuries.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Saskatoon police stop two dangerous drivers in one night

“Further investigation confirmed the vehicle was stolen and contained a club, machete, fixed blade knife, and shotgun ammunition,” said police.

“Shortly after, a call for service revealed an individual had located a discarded shotgun near the intersection of 51st Street and Idylwyld Drive. It is believed to have been thrown from the vehicle prior to the collision.”

Both men face numerous weapons-related charges, while the 30-year-old man faces additional charges of dangerous driving, evading police and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

SPS confirmed that traffic restrictions have since been removed from the area.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon police Explosive Disposal Unit responds to threat at Home Depot' Saskatoon police Explosive Disposal Unit responds to threat at Home Depot
Saskatoon police Explosive Disposal Unit responds to threat at Home Depot – Sep 1, 2022

 

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon News tagSaskatoon Police Service tagDangerous Driving tagTraffic Stop tagVehicle Collision tagSaskatoon car crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers