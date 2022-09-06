Menu

Comments

Crime

Saskatoon police stop two dangerous drivers in one night

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 6, 2022 6:04 pm
Saskatoon's police service made multiple arrests in two dangerous driving incidents. View image in full screen
Saskatoon's police service made multiple arrests in two dangerous driving incidents. File / Global News

Saskatoon’s police service made arrests in two dangerous driving incidents in the same night.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Taylor Street East around 10:30 p.m. on Monday to a report of a robbery.

Police located a suspect vehicle at Wilson Crescent and Clarence Avenue and tried to stop the vehicle, but it ran off at a high rate of speed.

The air support unit kept track of the vehicle, which was later found abandoned in the 2600 block of Meadows Boulevard.

Nearby patrols found all four occupants of the vehicle and took them into custody.

Officers found codeine, morphine, and replica pistols inside the vehicle.

Two 16-year-old boys, a 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman are all charged with armed robbery; possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; and possession of stolen property. One of the 16-year-old boys faces charges of dangerous driving and evading police.

Police then tried to stop a vehicle around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday along Confederation Drive near 33rd Street.

The vehicle sped off, but the air support unit located it.

A tire deflation device was successfully deployed near 60th Street, with the vehicle stopping near Idylwyld Drive and 71st Street.

A 26-year-old man was arrested, and faces charges of dangerous driving, evading police, and breach of conditions.

Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon News tagRobbery tagSaskatoon Police Service tagDangerous Driving tagweapon tagAir Support Unit tag

