Saskatoon Police charge two men after dangerous driving and firearms incident

Two men were charged after the Saskatoon Police Service said a vehicle failed to pull over for them on Thursday night.
Officers said they attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of 22nd street and Avenue P around 7:15 p.m.
The driver wouldn’t stop and drove off at a high rate of speed.
The air support unit tracked the vehicle, which made a brief stop in the 100 block of Circle Drive, where a 25-year-old man was arrested and found to be carrying a loaded sawed-off rifle.
The vehicle fled outside the city to Krydor, where that 26-year-old suspect tried to flee on foot, but was arrested.
The 25-year-old man faces six firearms-related charges and a charge of breaching conditions.
The 26-year-old man is charged with dangerous driving, evading police, and operating a vehicle while prohibited.
