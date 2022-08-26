Menu

Crime

Police seek identity of motorcyclist who allegedly evaded traffic stop in Burlington

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 26, 2022 11:58 am
Halton police say they've been seeking to identify a motorcycle rider for weeks. The rider allegedly failed to stop for police in a Burlington, Ont., neighbourhood. View image in full screen
Halton police say they've been seeking to identify a motorcycle rider for weeks. The rider allegedly failed to stop for police in a Burlington, Ont., neighbourhood. Don Mitchell / Global News

Halton police are seeking to identify of a motorcyclist accused of evading an officer at high speed amid an attempted traffic stop in Burlington, Ont.

Investigators have been looking for the operator for close to three weeks in connection with a “proactive patrol” in the Millcroft area following up on recent traffic complaints.

Police say the speeding motorcycle failed to stop for an officer around 3 p.m. on Aug. 10 after allegedly weaving back and forth and not stopping at a stop sign near Sarazen Drive and Couples Crescent.

Halton police have been seeking the identity of a motorcycle rider who evaded a police officer high speed during an attempted traffic stop in the Millcroft area of Burlington Aug. 10. View image in full screen
Halton police have been seeking the identity of a motorcycle rider who evaded a police officer high speed during an attempted traffic stop in the Millcroft area of Burlington Aug. 10. Halton Regional police

“The officer attempted to stop the motorcycle however the driver sped off at a high rate of speed and fled the area,” Halton police said in a release.

Read more: 2 men facing charges in connection with 2021 Oakville shooting, fraud investigation

The motorcycle is described as a black sport bike with an Ontario licence plate.

The driver of the motorcycle is described is a man between 20-35 years of age, average height with a stocky build.

He was wearing a black helmet, black T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information can reach out to Halton police or Crime Stoppers.

