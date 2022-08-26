Police seek identity of motorcyclist who allegedly evaded traffic stop in Burlington

Send this page to someone via email

Halton police are seeking to identify of a motorcyclist accused of evading an officer at high speed amid an attempted traffic stop in Burlington, Ont.

Investigators have been looking for the operator for close to three weeks in connection with a “proactive patrol” in the Millcroft area following up on recent traffic complaints.

Police say the speeding motorcycle failed to stop for an officer around 3 p.m. on Aug. 10 after allegedly weaving back and forth and not stopping at a stop sign near Sarazen Drive and Couples Crescent.

View image in full screen Halton police have been seeking the identity of a motorcycle rider who evaded a police officer high speed during an attempted traffic stop in the Millcroft area of Burlington Aug. 10. Halton Regional police

“The officer attempted to stop the motorcycle however the driver sped off at a high rate of speed and fled the area,” Halton police said in a release.

The motorcycle is described as a black sport bike with an Ontario licence plate.

The driver of the motorcycle is described is a man between 20-35 years of age, average height with a stocky build.

He was wearing a black helmet, black T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information can reach out to Halton police or Crime Stoppers.