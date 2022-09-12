Saskatoon sexual assault suspect faces more charges

Send this page to someone via email

A 66-year-old man is facing additional charges in a Saskatoon sexual assault investigation.

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) sex crime unit said it laid three new charges against Kenneth Braun for additional, separate assaults between 1996 and 2021.

Officers said Braun turned himself in Monday morning and is expected to be in Saskatoon Provincial Court by the afternoon.

“Investigators with the Sex Crime Unit believe there may be additional victims in the community. They are encouraged to contact the SPS and made a report. For more information on how to report and what to expect once a sexual assault is reported visit saskatoonpolice.ca/scu/,” read a release from the SPS.

A release back in June said Braun was facing charges after a 31-year-old woman reported that she was sexually assaulted during a massage, and that the victim attended a business on the 4000 block of Degeer Street for massage therapy.

According to police, that incident took place on April 3, and the SPS sex crime unit arrested and charged Kenneth Braun on June 9.