Canada

Poilievre moves to shake up powerful Conservative Fund board

By Alex Boutilier & Mercedes Stephenson Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 2:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Poilievre says Tories will not support ‘any new tax increases’ in 1st caucus speech as leader' Poilievre says Tories will not support ‘any new tax increases’ in 1st caucus speech as leader
In his first speech to the Conservative caucus since securing the leadership, Pierre Poilievre demanded that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau not raise taxes “on workers and seniors.” He told members that under his leadership the Tories would “work with any party” but said he would “not support any new tax increases.”

Pierre Poilievre is poised to make major changes to the Conservative Party’s machinery after Saturday’s convincing leadership win.

Robert Staley, a Toronto-based lawyer and vice chair of the Bennett Jones law firm, is expected to become chair of the powerful Conservative Fund, multiple sources tell Global News. Staley previously served as a lawyer for former prime minister Stephen Harper.

Staley served as counsel for Poilievre’s leadership campaign, and was cited by multiple sources as a central figure in the organization.

He will replace James Dodds, a vice-president at TD Bank in Toronto, as the Conservative Fund’s chair. Dodds, who was put forward by former leader Erin O’Toole, was widely expected to step down after Poilievre’s victory Saturday night.

And a senior source close to Poilievre expects more shake-ups to come.

More to come.

