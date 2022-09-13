Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Kinmount couple celebrate first big lottery win with $100,000 prize: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 1:00 pm
A couple from Kinmount, Ont., won $100,000 in the Lotto Max Encore draw. View image in full screen
A couple from Kinmount, Ont., won $100,000 in the Lotto Max Encore draw. OLG

A Kinmount, Ont., couple calls their $100,000 lottery win a “big blessing.”

According to the OLG, Sylvin Cloutier and Marian Austin earned the prize on the Encore draw as part of the Lotto Max draw on March 29, 2022.

Their winning ticket — purchased at Kinmount Independent Grocer on County Road 121 in Kinmount — matched six of the last seven numbers drawn in exact order.

Read more: Peterborough resident wins $50,000 on Ontario 49 lottery draw: OLG

The married couple says the prize is their first big lottery win as they play both Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 together weekly.

Trending Stories

“I checked our tickets on the OLG App and saw that we had a winner,” Sylvin shared while at the OLG prize centre in Toronto last week.

Story continues below advertisement

“I had to double check to confirm we won — it’s incredible and exciting,” Marian added.

The couple plan to use their winnings to help their children, pay some bills and take a cruise.

“This is a big blessing,” Sylvin said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Lotto Max tagOlg tagLottery Winner tagEncore tagKinmount tagKinmount lottery winner tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers