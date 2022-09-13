Kinmount couple celebrate first big lottery win with $100,000 prize: OLG

Send this page to someone via email

A Kinmount, Ont., couple calls their $100,000 lottery win a “big blessing.”

According to the OLG, Sylvin Cloutier and Marian Austin earned the prize on the Encore draw as part of the Lotto Max draw on March 29, 2022.

Their winning ticket — purchased at Kinmount Independent Grocer on County Road 121 in Kinmount — matched six of the last seven numbers drawn in exact order.

The married couple says the prize is their first big lottery win as they play both Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 together weekly.

“I checked our tickets on the OLG App and saw that we had a winner,” Sylvin shared while at the OLG prize centre in Toronto last week.

“I had to double check to confirm we won — it’s incredible and exciting,” Marian added.

The couple plan to use their winnings to help their children, pay some bills and take a cruise.

“This is a big blessing,” Sylvin said.