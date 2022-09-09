Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Peterborough resident wins $50,000 on Ontario 49 lottery draw: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 9, 2022 2:24 pm
Barbara Gautreau of Peterborough is celebrating after winning an Ontario 49 second prize worth $50,000 in the Aug. 20, 2022 draw. View image in full screen
Barbara Gautreau of Peterborough is celebrating after winning an Ontario 49 second prize worth $50,000 in the Aug. 20, 2022 draw. OLG

A Peterborough resident landed her first major lottery ticket win with a second prize of $50,000 in August.

According to the OLG, Barbara Gautreau, 60, won the prize in the Aug. 20 draw for Ontario 49.

Gautreau says she plays the lottery weekly and checked her ticket using the OLG app. Ontario 49 is $1 per play with draws taking place every Wednesday and Saturday, the OLG says.

Read more: Peterborough woman keeps family lottery ‘legacy’ alive with $100,000 win

“It was pretty dark, so I had to scan it a few times to see if it was real,” she said. “Then I checked OLG.ca to confirm what I was seeing. I went right to the store to validate the ticket – it was so fun.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Her winning ticket was purchased at the CNIB Kiosk in Walmart on Chemong Road in Peterborough.

She first informed her son, who “couldn’t believe it and is beyond happy for me.”

With the winnings, she plans to pay some bills, take a trip in the winter and treat her family to a “nice dinner.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Olg tagLottery Winner tagLottery win tagLottery Ticket tagPeterborough lottery winner tagontario 49 taglottery ticket winner tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers