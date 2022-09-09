Peterborough resident wins $50,000 on Ontario 49 lottery draw: OLG

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough resident landed her first major lottery ticket win with a second prize of $50,000 in August.

According to the OLG, Barbara Gautreau, 60, won the prize in the Aug. 20 draw for Ontario 49.

Gautreau says she plays the lottery weekly and checked her ticket using the OLG app. Ontario 49 is $1 per play with draws taking place every Wednesday and Saturday, the OLG says.

“It was pretty dark, so I had to scan it a few times to see if it was real,” she said. “Then I checked OLG.ca to confirm what I was seeing. I went right to the store to validate the ticket – it was so fun.”

Her winning ticket was purchased at the CNIB Kiosk in Walmart on Chemong Road in Peterborough.

She first informed her son, who “couldn’t believe it and is beyond happy for me.”

With the winnings, she plans to pay some bills, take a trip in the winter and treat her family to a “nice dinner.”