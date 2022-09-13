SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Flood Falls Trail wildfire near Hope, B.C. continues to challenge fire crews

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 1:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Metro Vancouver air quality warning extended due to wildfire smoke' Health Matters: Metro Vancouver air quality warning extended due to wildfire smoke
WATCH: 'Global News Morning' speaks with Metro Vancouver Air Quality Analyst Kyle Howe about how nearby wildfires are impacting air quality in Metro Vancouver, and the potential health effects of breathing in smoke.

Helicopters are targeting the Flood Falls Trail fire near Hope, B.C., from the air Tuesday, as it continues to burn in steep terrain, making it too challenging for crews to fight from the ground.

The B.C. Wildfire Service estimates the fire is now about 545 hectares in size, which is a slight growth from Monday.

Crews are focusing their efforts on protecting areas at low elevations, closest to Highway 1.

Concerns about falling debris had forced the closure of Highway 1 eastbound between Bridal Falls and Hope, but it reopened Monday afternoon.

The right lane is still closed though, and drivers are asked to not stop on the highway. Officials say the highway could close again at any time.

About a dozen properties are under evacuation order in the Laidlaw and Hunter Creek areas.

The fire is suspected to be human-caused.

