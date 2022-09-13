Flood Falls Trail wildfire near Hope, B.C. continues to challenge fire crews

Send this page to someone via email

Helicopters are targeting the Flood Falls Trail fire near Hope, B.C., from the air Tuesday, as it continues to burn in steep terrain, making it too challenging for crews to fight from the ground.

The B.C. Wildfire Service estimates the fire is now about 545 hectares in size, which is a slight growth from Monday.

Crews are focusing their efforts on protecting areas at low elevations, closest to Highway 1.

Concerns about falling debris had forced the closure of Highway 1 eastbound between Bridal Falls and Hope, but it reopened Monday afternoon.

The right lane is still closed though, and drivers are asked to not stop on the highway. Officials say the highway could close again at any time.

Story continues below advertisement

About a dozen properties are under evacuation order in the Laidlaw and Hunter Creek areas.

The fire is suspected to be human-caused.

4:13 Health Matters: Metro Vancouver air quality warning extended due to wildfire smoke Health Matters: Metro Vancouver air quality warning extended due to wildfire smoke