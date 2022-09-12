Menu

Comments

Crime

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue hit by thieves again

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 12, 2022 6:00 pm
In September 2021, a COSAR equipment trailer was broken into and medical supplies, flare packs, radios, and LED lights were stolen. View image in full screen
In September 2021, a COSAR equipment trailer was broken into and medical supplies, flare packs, radios, and LED lights were stolen. Courtesy: COSAR

For the second time in just over a year, thieves have hit Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.

Monday morning a maintenance team discovered their command vehicle had a side window smashed, its dash destroyed and items taken. The vehicle is used on protracted searches and as a command post for natural disasters, such as the July wildfire and evacuation in Kaleden.

In September 2021, a COSAR equipment trailer was broken into and medical supplies, flare packs, radios, and LED lights were stolen.

Read more: Injuries along Kettle Valley Railroad’s trestles requiring numerous rescues

“It’s disheartening to the members who volunteer their time and energy to serve the public,” COSAR president Brad Trites said in a press release. “Since the vehicle will now be in for repairs this situation reduces our operational capabilities.”

“These incidents speak to our need for a new building with a secure location for COSAR’s gear. As our services have expanded, we have run out of secure storage for our equipment and things like our command unit and the trailer have to be left outside.”

COSAR is currently working with the Central Okanagan Regional District to find a larger location for a hall.

Click to play video: 'Spike in rescue calls in the Okanagan during pandemic' Spike in rescue calls in the Okanagan during pandemic
