Injuries along Kettle Valley Railroad’s trestles requiring numerous rescues

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue’s 65th call for 2022 was on familiar ground.

A woman was riding along trestle No. 6 on the Kettle Valley Railway when she fell, causing an upper-body injury.

“This has been an exceptionally busy year on the KVR. I think we’re getting called out every 10 days or so,” search manager Duane Tresnich said.

Nine COSAR members rode down the railway until connecting with the injured woman.

Once there, she was stabilized and COSAR removed her with the use of our UTV and brought her out to a waiting ambulance. She was then transported to KGH for further treatment.