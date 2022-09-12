Gunshot breaks up Kelowna family gathering

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna family gathering had a potentially dangerous interruption Saturday when a neighbour allegedly fired a gun.

Around 12:20 a.m., what police are calling a “neighbour dispute” came to a head in the 4200 block of Highway 33, when a man discharged a firearm.

Upon police arrival, residents of the neighbouring property, where a family gathering was happening, were secured.

Then a man was taken into custody. Nobody was injured in the incident

“The male arrested was released on an undertaking and the Kelowna RCMP are continuing their investigation,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in a press release.

This was an isolated incident and there are no concerns for the public’s safety, police said.

