Crime

Gunshot breaks up Kelowna family gathering

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 12, 2022 2:55 pm
montana View image in full screen
FILE -police lights. MR

A Kelowna family gathering had a potentially dangerous interruption Saturday when a neighbour allegedly fired a gun.

Around 12:20 a.m., what police are calling a “neighbour dispute” came to a head in the 4200 block of Highway 33, when a man discharged a firearm.

Upon police arrival, residents of the neighbouring property, where a family gathering was happening, were secured.

Read more: Reports of shots-fired closes Highway 33 overnight

Then a man was taken into custody. Nobody was injured in the incident

“The male arrested was released on an undertaking and the Kelowna RCMP are continuing their investigation,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in a press release.

This was an isolated incident and there are no concerns for the public’s safety, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

 

