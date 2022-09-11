Reports of shots-fired closes Highway 33 overnight

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Highway 33 east of Kelowna from Joe Riche Road to Goudie Road was closed overnight Sunday after reports of shots fired.

BC RCMP Sgt. Kris Clark says reports of a shooting at a private event came in just after midnight. During the incident, people at the event were told to shelter in place with the protection of the police.

The suspect was located shortly after and arrested.

The investigation is still in its early stages and no injuries were reported.

DriveBC reported Highway 33 was reopened around 4 a.m.