Reports of shots-fired closes Highway 33 overnight

Highway 33 east of Kelowna from Joe Riche Road to Goudie Road was closed overnight Sunday after reports of shots fired.
BC RCMP Sgt. Kris Clark says reports of a shooting at a private event came in just after midnight. During the incident, people at the event were told to shelter in place with the protection of the police.
The suspect was located shortly after and arrested.
The investigation is still in its early stages and no injuries were reported.
DriveBC reported Highway 33 was reopened around 4 a.m.
