Late night Kelowna pallet fire deemed suspicious

A suspicious fire next to the Kelowna Curling Club on Recreation Avenue broke out at around 2 a.m. Thursday and was quickly doused.

“The first arriving officer reported a large pile of pallets on fire in close proximity to the building,” fire officials said in a press release.

“The pallets were full of a wood composite flooring material.”

The area was approximately 30 feet long, 10 feet deep and 20 feet high and was fully involved.

The external fire was quickly knocked down. While the building had some charring and smoke staining on the exterior wall and soffit area, the fire did not extend into the structure.

Authorities have deemed the fire suspicious in nature and passed the file to the RCMP who also attended the scene.