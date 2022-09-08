Menu

Fire

Late night Kelowna pallet fire deemed suspicious

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 8, 2022 12:16 pm
File: Kelowna Fire Department. View image in full screen
File: Kelowna Fire Department. Global News

A suspicious fire next to the Kelowna Curling Club on Recreation Avenue broke out at around 2 a.m. Thursday and was quickly doused.

“The first arriving officer reported a large pile of pallets on fire in close proximity to the building,” fire officials said in a press release.

“The pallets were full of a wood composite flooring material.”

Read more: Formula 400SS boat goes up in flames in Kelowna, B.C. marina after motor runs through the night

The area was approximately 30 feet long, 10 feet deep and 20 feet high and was fully involved.

The external fire was quickly knocked down. While the building had some charring and smoke staining on the exterior wall and soffit area, the fire did not extend into the structure.

Authorities have deemed the fire suspicious in nature and passed the file to the RCMP who also attended the scene.

