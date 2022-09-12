Winnipeg man charged following Wolseley break-in, indecent act, attempted sex assault

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is in custody and charged with committing an indecent act in connection with a break-and-enter and attempted sexual assault at a Wolseley home this summer.

Sex crimes investigators have also linked the suspect to two other indecent incidents in the past year.

The Wolseley incident took place July 31, police said, and involved a man breaking into the home while two women were inside, committing an indecent act, then trying to force himself onto one of the victims. The woman was able to fend him off, and he fled the scene before police could arrive.

The 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday, and has also been charged for an October 2021 indecent act in an apartment block laundry room, as well as an incident in the washroom of an Ellice Avenue Legion, less than a week before the Wolseley break-in.

He faces three counts of committing an indecent act and a charge of breaking and entering with intent.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the sex crimes unit at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

