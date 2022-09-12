Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man charged following Wolseley break-in, indecent act, attempted sex assault

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 12, 2022 11:17 am
A Winnipeg police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police cruiser. Elisha Dacey/Global News

A Winnipeg man is in custody and charged with committing an indecent act in connection with a break-and-enter and attempted sexual assault at a Wolseley home this summer.

Sex crimes investigators have also linked the suspect to two other indecent incidents in the past year.

The Wolseley incident took place July 31, police said, and involved a man breaking into the home while two women were inside, committing an indecent act, then trying to force himself onto one of the victims. The woman was able to fend him off, and he fled the scene before police could arrive.

Read more: Winnipeg man busted for series of nude arsons

The 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday, and has also been charged for an October 2021 indecent act in an apartment block laundry room, as well as an incident in the washroom of an Ellice Avenue Legion, less than a week before the Wolseley break-in.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He faces three counts of committing an indecent act and a charge of breaking and entering with intent.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the sex crimes unit at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP charge retired priest, 92, with indecent assault in historical residential school case' Manitoba RCMP charge retired priest, 92, with indecent assault in historical residential school case
Manitoba RCMP charge retired priest, 92, with indecent assault in historical residential school case – Jun 17, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagBreak And Enter tagWinnipeg Police Service tagcrime in winnipeg tagIndecent Act tagSex Crimes tagWinnipeg sex crimes tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers