Crime

Police investigation confirms shots fired at Toronto music festival

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 11, 2022 3:50 pm
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. Global News

Police say a gun was fired at a Toronto music festival on Saturday night but no injuries have been reported.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they received calls regarding the sound of gunshots at the Rolling Loud music festivals on Saturday night.

Rolling Loud is a hip-hop music festival held at Toronto’s Ontario Place.

Read more: 15-year-old boy dies after fatal Toronto shooting, police say

An initial investigation suggested the reports were false and that everything appeared to be “in order,” police said.

Trending Stories

However, in an update on Sunday, police said the investigation had actually confirmed a gun was fired on Saturday night. Officers have recovered the weapon, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

No one was injured during the incident.

— With files from The Canadian Press

