Police investigation confirms shots fired at Toronto music festival

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say a gun was fired at a Toronto music festival on Saturday night but no injuries have been reported.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they received calls regarding the sound of gunshots at the Rolling Loud music festivals on Saturday night.

Rolling Loud is a hip-hop music festival held at Toronto’s Ontario Place.

An initial investigation suggested the reports were false and that everything appeared to be “in order,” police said.

However, in an update on Sunday, police said the investigation had actually confirmed a gun was fired on Saturday night. Officers have recovered the weapon, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

No one was injured during the incident.

— With files from The Canadian Press

POLICE INVESTIGATION: UPDATE

Rolling Loud- Main Stage VIP Area

– Police continued their investigation

– We have confirmed a firearm discharge did occur

– A firearm was recovered in the area

– No reported injuries

– Any witnesses contact police

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 11, 2022