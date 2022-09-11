Police investigation confirms shots fired at Toronto music festival

Police say a gun was fired at a Toronto music festival on Saturday night but no injuries have been reported.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they received calls regarding the sound of gunshots at the Rolling Loud music festivals on Saturday night.
Rolling Loud is a hip-hop music festival held at Toronto’s Ontario Place.
An initial investigation suggested the reports were false and that everything appeared to be “in order,” police said.
However, in an update on Sunday, police said the investigation had actually confirmed a gun was fired on Saturday night. Officers have recovered the weapon, police said.
No one was injured during the incident.
— With files from The Canadian Press
