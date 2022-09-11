15-year-old boy dies after fatal Toronto shooting, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 15-year-old boy from Toronto has died after a fatal shooting in the early hours of Saturday morning, police say.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West for reports someone had been shot.

The call came at around 12:42 a.m., police told Global News.

Police arrived at the scene to find a 15-year-old teenager suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition, police said.

The boy succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.

Police have named him as Shalldon Samuda. Detectives from the force’s homicide and missing persons unit are leading the investigation.

Officers previously said the firearm allegedly used in the fatal shooting was recovered.