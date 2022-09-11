Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

15-year-old boy dies after fatal Toronto shooting, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 11, 2022 11:40 am
Shalldon Samuda, 15, died after a fatal shooting in Toronto. View image in full screen
Shalldon Samuda, 15, died after a fatal shooting in Toronto. TPS

A 15-year-old boy from Toronto has died after a fatal shooting in the early hours of Saturday morning, police say.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West for reports someone had been shot.

The call came at around 12:42 a.m., police told Global News.

Police arrived at the scene to find a 15-year-old teenager suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition, police said.

Trending Stories

Read more: Teen with life-threatening injuries after overnight shooting in Toronto

The boy succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.

Police have named him as Shalldon Samuda. Detectives from the force’s homicide and missing persons unit are leading the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers previously said the firearm allegedly used in the fatal shooting was recovered.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagHomicide tagToronto shooting tagTPS tagKeele Street tagSheppard Avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers