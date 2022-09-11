Menu

Canada

62-year-old New Brunswick man killed in collision between 2 ATVs

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 11, 2022 1:44 pm
Global News at 6 New Brunswick from Sept. 9, 2022.

A 61-year-old man from McAdam, N.B., has died after a collision between two ATVs.

RCMP said they were called at around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday to a service trail next to the railway, near Saunders Road, in the community.

Read more: Young New Brunswick woman dies in 2-vehicle collision

It’s believed one ATV was travelling parallel to the train tracks when it was struck by another ATV coming from an intersecting trail.

The first ATV ended up rolling over.

One of the drivers died at the scene. RCMP said the driver of the other ATV was taken to hospital with “what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.”

Both drivers were the only occupants of their vehicles.

“An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s office are assisting with the ongoing investigation. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man’s exact cause of death,” RCMP wrote in a release.

