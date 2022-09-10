Young New Brunswick woman dies in 2-vehicle collision

Send this page to someone via email

A young woman from New Brunswick died after a two-vehicle collision in Keswick Ridge on Friday afternoon.

In a release, the RCMP said officers, along with the Keswick Ridge Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick, responded to a report of the collision on Route 616 between a car and a pickup truck shortly after 3 p.m.

“The collision is believed to have occurred when the driver of the car travelling eastbound crossed the centre line, colliding with the pickup truck travelling westbound,” the release said.

It said the sole occupant of the car, a 22-year-old woman from Central Hainesville, died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the pickup truck was transported to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The release said an RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s Office are assisting with the ongoing investigation and an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the woman’s exact cause of death.

Route 616 was closed for four hours Friday but has since reopened.