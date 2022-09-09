Police, UNB investigating after ‘rowdy and dangerous’ behaviour near campus

Send this page to someone via email

The University of New Brunswick is working with the Fredericton Police Force to investigate “rowdy and dangerous criminal behaviour” near the Fredericton campus last weekend.

In an email sent to students and staff Friday, UNB president and vice-chancellor Paul Maserolle said police had informed the school about a “serious incident.”

“According to police reports, last weekend large gatherings were held close to campus where crowds of individuals engaged in dangerous criminal activity, lighting street fires, damaging an emergency vehicle and assaulting emergency responders,” the email said.

“This type of behaviour threatens the safety of other students, local residents and leads to emergency responders being diverted from actual emergencies to respond to senseless acts of aggression and damaging of private property.”

The email went on to say that UNB has a “zero-tolerance approach to this type of behaviour” and expects UNB members to conduct themselves in accordance with the school’s code of conduct.

In a statement, UNB spokesperson Kelsey Pye said the school was made aware of “a group of individuals engaged in rowdy and dangerous criminal behaviour.”

Pye said the school is working with police to investigate the incident, and those found to have violated the code of conduct may face disciplinary actions from the university, as well as criminal charges.

“UNB implores all campus community members to uphold the university’s highest standards,” she said.

Pye also said the school has been in contact with its campus neighbours St. Thomas University and the New Brunswick Community College, which have both “communicated with their respective students about this incident.”

In a statement, Fredericton Police Force spokesperson Sonya Gilks confirmed police are investigating the incident. She said a Fredericton Fire Department vehicle was damaged and no arrests have been made.

“We are working in cooperation with UNB Security, as well as the UNB, STU and NBCC administrations to mitigate any further disturbances, and will have extra patrols in the area,” she said.

“The Fredericton Police Force takes public safety very seriously and there will zero tolerance for those who impede first responders from safely and effectively responding to calls for service.”