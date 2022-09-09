Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman left home in The Pas for a walk, never returned, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 9, 2022 3:22 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File

Police in The Pas, Man., are looking for a local woman who disappeared after going out for a walk Wednesday night.

Manitoba RCMP said 30-year-old Stephanie Fernandez left her home on Cook Avenue around 8:15 p.m., and had not returned by the time they were called, just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

Stephanie Fernandez
Stephanie Fernandez. Manitoba RCMP

Read more: Missing Winnipeg man last seen leaving North End home Sunday morning, police say

Story continues below advertisement

Fernandez hasn’t been in contact with family or friends since she left the house, and police said they’re concerned for her well-being.

Trending Stories

She was last spotted wearing a pink and white hoodie and a grey dress, and is described as having long black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Bear Clan and police team up to solve more missing persons cases' Bear Clan and police team up to solve more missing persons cases
Bear Clan and police team up to solve more missing persons cases – Jul 28, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagmissing person tagManitoba RCMP tagMissing Woman tagThe Pas tagThe Pas RCMP tagmissing from The Pas tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers