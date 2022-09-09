Woman left home in The Pas for a walk, never returned, Manitoba RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Police in The Pas, Man., are looking for a local woman who disappeared after going out for a walk Wednesday night.

Manitoba RCMP said 30-year-old Stephanie Fernandez left her home on Cook Avenue around 8:15 p.m., and had not returned by the time they were called, just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

Stephanie Fernandez. Manitoba RCMP

Fernandez hasn’t been in contact with family or friends since she left the house, and police said they’re concerned for her well-being.

She was last spotted wearing a pink and white hoodie and a grey dress, and is described as having long black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

