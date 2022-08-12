Missing Winnipeg man last seen leaving North End home Sunday morning, police say

Winnipeg police are on the lookout for a missing man last spotted in Winnipeg’s North End on Aug. 7.
William Sinclair, 38, has been missing since early that morning when he left his home around 4 a.m.
He’s described as 5’11” with a skinny build, brown eyes, and black hair, usually in a ponytail. He typically wears dark clothing.
Police said they’re concerned for Sinclair’s well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
