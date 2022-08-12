Menu

Canada

Missing Winnipeg man last seen leaving North End home Sunday morning, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 12, 2022 12:44 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police are on the lookout for a missing man last spotted in Winnipeg’s North End on Aug. 7.

William Sinclair, 38, has been missing since early that morning when he left his home around 4 a.m.

William Sinclair
William Sinclair. Winnipeg Police Service

He’s described as 5’11” with a skinny build, brown eyes, and black hair, usually in a ponytail. He typically wears dark clothing.

Police said they’re concerned for Sinclair’s well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

Click to play video: 'Bear Clan and police team up to solve more missing persons cases' Bear Clan and police team up to solve more missing persons cases
Bear Clan and police team up to solve more missing persons cases – Jul 28, 2022
