IN PHOTOS: Scenes as the world marks Queen Elizabeth II’s death

A rainbow over London. Crowds at Buckingham Palace. A few bouquets at Balmoral Castle.

These were some of the scenes Thursday as the world marked Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The queen’s death was announced at 1:30 p.m., and, as some noted on Twitter, a full rainbow appeared in London at about the same time.

View image in full screen People gather outside Buckingham Palace in London as a double rainbow appears in the sky, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. AP Photo/Frank Augstein

It was a soggy day in the United Kingdom’s capital, but it didn’t stop thousands from paying tribute to the longest-reigning monarch in the nation’s history.

View image in full screen People gather outside Buckingham Palace following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP).

View image in full screen People gather outside Buckingham Palace following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA via AP).

View image in full screen A police officer stands amongst floral tributes left outside Buckingham Palace in central London, following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Flags flew at half-mast around the world to mark her death at 96 years old, while world leaders paid tribute and spoke of the queen’s influence over her 70-year reign.

Her death came only days after Britain announced a new prime minister, Liz Truss, who made a statement outside of 10 Downing St. in London. A notice was placed outside Buckingham Palace announcing the queen’s death.

View image in full screen Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss reads a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP).

View image in full screen Members of royal household staff posts a notice on the gates of the Buckingham Palace in London announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Thursday September 8, 2022.

Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney told Global News that the queen had known every significant figure of the last 70 years and had helped spread their wisdom to new leaders she met. Gov. Gen. Mary Simon signed a condolence book in Ottawa and spoke in English, French and her native language of Inuktitut.

View image in full screen Governor General Mary Simon makes her way to the podium to deliver remarks about Queen Elizabeth II during an address at Rideau Hall, Thursday, September 8, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.

View image in full screen The Canadian flag flies at half-mast as a guard in traditional dress stands at the Halifax Citadel in Halifax, N.S. following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese.

Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, her summer home and one of her favourite places to spend time. Her family was spotted arriving at the location, including Prince Harry and Prince William, the latter of whom became the Duke of Cornwall on Thursday.

View image in full screen File photo dated 1/10/2021 of Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, which is one of the residences of the Royal family, and where Queen Elizabeth II traditionally spends the summer months.

View image in full screen Britain’s Prince Harry arrives at Balmoral in Scotland, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP).

View image in full screen Britain’s Prince William drives a car carrying the Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex into Balmoral in Scotland, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP).

View image in full screen Flowers are left outside Balmoral in Scotland, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP).

Her image was shown across the world, including above highways in Los Angeles, in New York City’s Times Square and at a Philadelphia baseball game.

Prince Charles was proclaimed King Charles III and is Britain’s new monarch. The queen’s death comes at a time of crisis for the United Kingdom as the country faces an energy crunch and spiking inflation.

View image in full screen Philadelphia Phillies’ players stand before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins for a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch who died after 70 years on the throne, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum).

View image in full screen A billboard is placed in honor of Queen Elizabeth II near the Los Angeles Rams’ NFL football venue Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill).

View image in full screen The Union flag is lowered on the Palace of Westminster in London after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali).