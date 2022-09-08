UCP candidates denounce Danielle Smith’s proposed sovereignty act as ‘constitutional fairytale’

Send this page to someone via email

Four UCP leadership candidates came together Thursday morning and didn’t mince words when calling out their fellow candidates’ proposed and highly controversial sovereignty act.

Brian Jean said every candidate was invited to the news conference, aside from Danielle Smith. Travis Toews, Rajan Sawhney and Leela Aheer were present along with Jean, as he explained it was a “political decision” to come forward and say something.

Smith had proposed the Alberta sovereignty act back in June as part of her platform promises. However, it quickly became one of the main talking points as many – including the current premier of Alberta – called the plan for more provincial independence as “risky” and “dangerous.”

“Danielle’s sovereignty act will not do what she says it will do,” Jean said. He explained some of the things she’s already claimed the prime minister has the authority to do are completely erroneous such as “forcing vaccinations on school kids, impossible.”

Jean admitted his policy views are different than those of whom were standing beside him; however, they came together to as they “don’t disagree on reality.”

“So much of what Danielle Smith is saying is a constitutional fairy tale,” he said. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "So much of what Danielle Smith is saying is a constitutional fairy tale," he said.

“She is telling voters that she has a magic wand that changes how law jurisdiction and how economics all work.”

Meantime, Aheer called the act an attack on Albertan and Canadian values and claims Albertans have the advantage to be a leader in Canada rather than leaving Canada.

“Either the sovereignty act is something that’s a symbolic gesture, like motions that have been passed by Quebec’s natural assembly, or the sovereignty act is blatantly unconstitutional and the equivalent of starting a bar brawl in the middle of confederation,” Aheer said.

“Either way, Danielle Smith is playing with fire and selling a fantasy to her supporters.”

Global News has reached out for comment from Danielle Smith, yet at the time this story was published, hadn’t heard back.

More to come…

