Politics

UCP to hold last debate for leadership candidates in Edmonton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2022 9:13 am
Candidates, left to right, Todd Loewen, Danielle Smith, Rajan Sawhney, Rebecca Schulz, Leela Aheer, Travis Toews, and Brian Jean, attend the United Conservative Party of Alberta leadership candidate's debate in Medicine Hat, Alta., Wednesday, July 27, 2022. View image in full screen
Candidates, left to right, Todd Loewen, Danielle Smith, Rajan Sawhney, Rebecca Schulz, Leela Aheer, Travis Toews, and Brian Jean, attend the United Conservative Party of Alberta leadership candidate's debate in Medicine Hat, Alta., Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Jeff McIntosh, THE CANADIAN PRESS

The United Conservative Party of Alberta is set to hold its final leadership debate tonight as the campaign to replace Premier Jason Kenney moves into the homestretch.

The seven candidates will debate the issues in Edmonton in the second of two scheduled debates.

The deadline to sign up for a party membership to vote was two weeks ago, and candidates are now focused on winning support from members as their first or second choice as leader.

The winner will be announced Oct. 6 using a preferential ballot, which means lower-tier choices may come into play if the first-place finisher doesn’t capture a majority in the first round of voting.

Story continues below advertisement

Starting Friday, ballots will be mailed to the more than 123,000 party members eligible to participate.

The candidates are former Wildrose party leaders Danielle Smith and Brian Jean, former UCP caucus member Todd Loewen, and Kenney-era cabinet ministers Leela Aheer, Rebecca Schulz, Travis Toews and Rajan Sawhney.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
