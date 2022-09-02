Alberta’s lieutenant-governor was just explaining her duties in regards to the ‘Sovereignty Act’: Kenney

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Jason Kenney said Alberta’s lieutenant-governor Salma Lakhani was just explaining her duties when asked about United Conservative Party leadership candidate Danielle Smith’s proposed “Alberta Sovereignty Act.”

On Thursday, Lakhani said it’s not a done deal that she would automatically sign off on a proposal to pass a bill aimed at ignoring federal laws and court rulings.

Lakhani said she would seek legal advice as required, but says she is duty-bound to ensure the Constitution is followed.

“We will try and cross that bridge when we get to it, and we will get the appropriate advice that we need as to whether we can sign, whether it’s against our Constitution,” she told reporters.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are a constitutional monarchy, and this is where we keep checks and balances… I’m what I would call a constitutional fire extinguisher. We don’t have to use it a lot, but sometimes we do.”

In an interview with Shaye Ganam on 770 CHQR on Friday morning, Kenney said Lakhani is part of the lawmaking process even though many see her role as a ceremonial one.

“The lieutenant-governor represents the Queen… Her office is part of the lawmaking process, as part of our system of government,” Kenney said.

“I think she was trying to deflect (reporters’ questions) and say that as lieutenant-governor, she has responsibilities and she will exercise them thoughtfully.”

Kenney said Lakhani’s statement isn’t without precedent. In 1936, then lieutenant-governor Philip C.H. Primrose did not grant Royal Assent for a law proposed by former Premier Tony Abbott’s government to grant Alberta money printing powers, which Kenney said caused a constitutional crisis.

Story continues below advertisement

“God forbid we should ever be in a situation like that again,” Kenney said. “The lieutenant-governor would be in a very awkward position if the legislature decides to pass a law saying it will not enforce the laws.”

–with files from The Canadian Press