Canada

Montreal Canadiens sign goaltender Cayden Primeau to three-year deal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2022 10:43 am

Goaltender Cayden Primeau has signed a US$2.67-million, three-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens, the team announced Thursday.

The one-way deal carries an average annual value of $890,000.

Primeau, 23, was 1-7-1 in nine starts with the Habs last season, posting a 4.62 goals-against average and .868 save percentage. He also posted a 16-12-3 record in 33 games with the Laval Rocket, the Canadiens’ American Hockey League affiliate, in 2021-22.

Read more: Montreal Canadiens sign Kirby Dach to four-year deal, place Carey Price on off-season LTIR

Drafted in the seventh round (199th overall) by the Canadiens in 2017, the Farmington Hills, Mich., product is entering his fourth professional season.

The six-foot-three 203-pound netminder has a 3-10-2 record in 18 career NHL games.

On Wednesday, Montreal announced that star goaltender Carey Price has been placed on long-term injured reserve. The 35-year-old former Vezina Trophy winner played just five games last season because of a knee injury.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
