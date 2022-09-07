Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Kirby Dach agrees to four-year contract with Montreal Canadiens

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 7, 2022 9:37 am

Forward Kirby Dach has agreed to terms on a US$13.45-million, four-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens.

The 21-year-old Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., native will earn an average annual salary of $3.3625 million per season, the NHL team said Wednesday in a release.

Dach had 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) in 70 games with the Chicago Blackhawks last season.

Trending Stories

Read more: Kirby Dach relishing chance for a fresh start with Montreal Canadiens

The six-foot-four 197-pound centre was acquired by the Canadiens on July 7 for a first-round pick and a third-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Dach had 59 points (19-40) in 152 career games with the Blackhawks.

He was selected by Chicago with the third overall pick in the 2019 draft.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Hockey tagMontreal Canadiens tagHABS tagMontreal Hockey tagChicago Blackhawks tagKirby Dach tagMontreal Canadiens draft tagKirby Dach contract tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers