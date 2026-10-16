RCMP end dangerous person alert for Red Earth Cree Nation area

Saskatchewan RCMP ended a dangerous person alert Thursday night, saying it no longer believes there’s an imminent public safety risk.
Police issued the alert earlier Thursday for Red Earth Cree Nation in northeastern Saskatchewan and the surrounding area.
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Officers were responding to reports of a person armed with a gun.
Authorities were asking people to stay inside, seek immediate shelter and to lock their doors and windows.
RCMP said late Thursday no arrests have been made.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
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