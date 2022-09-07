Formula 400SS boat goes up in flames in Kelowna, B.C. marina after motor runs through the night

A Formula 400SS boat sent plumes of smoke high into the air above Kelowna, B.C., Wednesday as it burned in its boatlift, at the 4000 block of Eldorado Court.

The fire was called in at around 6: 30 a.m., and when police arrived on scene the registered owner told them that at 1 a.m., he heard the boat’s motor running but couldn’t turn it off.

“He tried to pull some fuses but eventually gave up and went back to sleep. Later (he) woke up and saw the boat was on fire,” RCMP said in a press release.

According to the Kelowna fire department, the fact that the motor, or something linked to it, was running all night may have been the issue, given that it’s a water-cooled engine, and the boat was out of the water. They suspect the mechanics overheated and caused the fire.

In the process of putting the fire out at the dock and lift, the structure collapsed and it was confirmed there was no one injured.

“A fire like this creates a lot of smoke which can be seen from far away, causing concerns for many residents in our community. The quick response by the Kelowna Fire Service eased those concerns,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in a press release.

The fire is deemed not suspicious and no further investigation is required.

